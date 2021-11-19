Retail News

Kohl’s posts 3Q 15.5 percent gain in same-store sales

Bloomberg/Yahoo Finance 11/18/2021

Kohl’s posted better-than-expected sales in the third quarter with comps of 15.5 percent, above the 12.7 percent expected by analysts. The retailer raised its sales and earnings forecast, estimating revenues in the mid-twenties percentage range and a margin increase of up to 8.5 percent compared to its previous guidance of 7.6 percent.

