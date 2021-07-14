Kohl’s offers teachers a 20 percent back-to-school thank you

Retail News

USA Today

Kohl’s is offering a 20 percent discount on in-store purchases to teachers with valid school identification from July 16 through 18. The retailer said it is looking to give back to educational professionals who have continued to work with the nation’s children despite all the challenges created by the novel coronavirus pandemic. “Since educators and school staff give so much of their time and talent to developing and shaping our children, we hope they can use this 20 percent discount to treat themselves to something special before a new school year begins,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer.