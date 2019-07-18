Kohl’s launches holiday recruiting drive

Retail News

Kohl’s announced that it will hire thousands of new workers to fill seasonal positions at 500 stores, roughly twice the number it hired during the early phase of its holiday season staffing push in 2018. “Our early seasonal hiring strategy positions Kohl’s for success during the back half of the year and ensures our store teams are fully staffed and trained to meet the needs of our customers during the holiday season,” said Marc Chini, senior executive vice president.