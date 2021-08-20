Kohl’s increases guidance after strong quarter

Retail News

TheStreet

Kohl’s reported earnings of $2.48, well above the $1.21 expected by analysts, and raised its sales and earnings forecast for the year. “We delivered record second quarter earnings with sales and margins materially exceeding expectations,” said CEO Michelle Gass. “As pleased as we are with our ongoing strategic progress, much of our opportunity is still ahead of us. We are on the eve of launching several transformational partnerships that will drive sustainable growth for years to come.”