Kohl’s gets off to a strong start in 2021

Retail News

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Kohl’s posted a net sales gain of 69.5 percent during the first quarter as customers began returning to stores while continuing to purchase goods online. The retailer, which posted its biggest single quarter drop in the same quarter last year as stores were forced to close due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, said its most recent performance was more in line with the first quarter of 2019. “We are very pleased with our strong start to 2021 with both sales and earnings materially exceeding expectations,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in a news release Thursday. “Along with a favorable consumer spending backdrop, we continue to see our key strategic initiatives gain traction and resonate with customers. We saw momentum build through the quarter, especially in our stores where we continue to elevate the experience.”