Kohl’s gets early start hiring for BTS and Christmas

Retail News

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Kohl’s has begun hiring employees at 300 of its 1,100 stores to make sure it has enough staff on hand for the busy back-to-school and Christmas selling seasons. In August, the retailer will begin hiring at the rest of its stores, distribution centers and credit operations to make sure it is properly staffed in time for the holidays. Kohl’s has said that this is the earliest it has ever begun hiring seasonal workers.