Kohl’s expects 2021 to be a better year

Kohl’s reported sales and earnings that topped analyst estimates. The retailer posted revenue of $5.88 billion versus $5.86 billion expected by Wall Street. The chain’s earnings were $2.22 adjusted per share compared to the $1.01 consensus. “After an extraordinary year managing through the pandemic, we ended the year in a very solid financial position, and we enter 2021 with strong momentum,” Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said in a statement.