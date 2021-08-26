Retail News

Kohl’s CEO says she’s not concerned about Amazon department stores

CNBC 08/25/2021

Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass isn’t concerned about the recent news that Amazon.com may be considering opening its own department store-like concept. Kohl’s has served as a destination for Amazon.com returns, a relationship that both parties claim to be beneficial. “Amazon … they’re always experimenting. They’re innovating,” said Ms. Gass. “And so we’ll see, but I don’t think it changes our partnership. And candidly we were kind of competing with them before on their online business.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!