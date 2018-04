Retail News

CNBC

Kevin Mansell, CEO of Kohl’s, is “much more positive” about the chain’s prospects for 2018 as it continues to build on its omnichannel strategy. Mr. Mansell, who will be succeeded next month by Michelle Gass, has created pilot programs with Amazon.com and found companies such as Aldi to rent adjacent space to Kohl’s as it downsizes the average size of its stores.