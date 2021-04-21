Kohl’s adds Tommy Hilfiger to its menswear department

Retail News

Adweek

Kohl’s has reached a deal with Tommy Hilfiger to sell the brand’s menswear line in 600 of its 1,100 stores in the U.S. and on the retailer’s website. “The addition of Tommy Hilfiger further supports our continued work to evolve our brand portfolio to increase our relevancy with our loyal customers and bring new customers to Kohl’s,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer, in a statement.