Koch Foods plant caught in ICE raid

Koch Foods plant caught in ICE raidNational Public Radio 08/09/2019
A manufacturing plant operated by Koch Foods, one of the largest poultry producers in the country, was caught up in a raid carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers that resulted in the arrest of 680 people thought to be working in the U.S. illegally. Koch Foods issued a statement that it “is diligent about its compliance with state and federal employment eligibility laws including being an early adopter of the government’s own E-Verify program which screens new hires through the Social Security Administration, as well as the Department of Homeland Security to ensure they are compliant.”
