Kimco Realty buys rival shopping center owner Weingarten

Retail News
Kimco Realty buys rival shopping center owner WeingartenThe Wall Street Journal 04/16/2021
Kimco Realty Corp announced it would buy rival Weingarten Realty Investors for about $3.87 billion. The deal, when finalized, will create a company that operates 550 grocery-anchored shopping centers. Anchor store tenants include Kroger, Whole Foods and Walmart, as well as discounters: Burlington, Ross Stores and TJX.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!