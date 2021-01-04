Kimberly-Clark to hike prices on toilet paper, diapers

Retail News
Kimberly-Clark to hike prices on toilet paper, diapersUSA Today 03/31/2021
Consumers are having an easier time finding toilet tissue these days, but they will likely be paying more for the privilege. Citing higher commodity costs, the manufacturer of Cottonelle, Scott, Huggies and Pull-Ups says it will be raising consumer prices, with percentage increases “in the mid-to-high single digits.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!