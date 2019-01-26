KFC commits to cutting plastic waste

Retail News

KFC has joined a growing list of consumer brand, foodservice and retail companies pledging to take action to reduce plastic waste. The international chicken restaurant chain announced that all its plastic packaging will either be recoverable or reusable by 2025. “As a global brand that operates more than 22,000 restaurants in over 135 countries, KFC is in a position to have a real impact on how the industry approaches waste and packaging management overall,” said KFC CEO Tony Lowings in a statement.