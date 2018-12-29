Retail News

Key economic data on hold due to government shutdown

CNN 12/27/2018

With the government partially shut down, the market swinging wildly and consumer confidence on the ebb, the last thing the economy needs is more uncertainty. One way to get a firm handle on how the effects of the shutdown would be through the regular economic reports issued by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Census Bureau and the Department of Agriculture, but without funding, those agencies have ceased distributing data.

