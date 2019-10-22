Retail News

Kevin Plank stepping down as Under Armour’s CEO

The Baltimore Sun 10/22/2019

Kevin Plank, founder of Under Armour, will step down as CEO of the company at the end of the year. He will be replaced by Patrick Fisk, who joined Under Armour as president and chief operating officer in 2017. Mr. Plank will remain with the company as executive chairman and take over a new role as “brand chief” for the athletic wear company.

