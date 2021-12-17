Kellogg workers to vote on second settlement offer

Retail News

Battle Creek Enquirer

Fourteen-hundred striking Kellogg workers are scheduled to vote on Sunday to decide whether or not to accept a second draft of a master contract negotiated by management and their union. The strike has affected cereal plants in Battle Creek; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Memphis, Tennessee; and Omaha, Nebraska since Oct. 5. Workers rejected the first set of offers on Dec. 5. At the heart of the ongoing dispute is the company’s two-tiered compensation structure that defines workers as either “legacy” and “transitional” workers, the latter receiving lower wages and fewer benefits.