Kellogg considering sale of Keebler, other cookie and snack businesses

In efforts to better focus on what it sees as its core business categories, Kellogg says it may sell a number of its cookie and fruit snack brands, including Keebler, Famous Amos, Mother’s and Murray cookies, as well as Little Brownie Bakers, which bakes several popular Girl Scout cookies. “These brands have had difficulty competing for resources and investments within our portfolio,” CEO Steve Cahillane said in a statement.