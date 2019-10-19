Keep your meatless burgers, meat consumption grows worldwide

Retail News
Keep your meatless burgers, meat consumption grows worldwideFortune 10/18/2019
Meat consumption across the globe rose eight percent between 2013 and 2018, according to Euromonitor. “While environmental, health and ethical motives are driving consumers to cut back on meat in some developed markets, global meat sales are growing, mostly driven by demand in developing nations,” said Tom Rees, industry manager of food and nutrition at Euromonitor.
Discussions
