Kate Spade New York stores will pay homage with window displays

Following news of the death of company founder Kate Spade, the company that bears her name issued the following statement on Instagram: “Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed. Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.” In tribute to Ms. Spade, the retailer will empty out the front window displays of its NYC stores and post the message, according to a source cited by People.