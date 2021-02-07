Kanye West’s Gap brand could reach $1B in sales next year

Retail News
Kanye West’s Gap brand could reach $1B in sales next yearCNBC 07/01/2021
Kanye West’s Yeezy line for Gap could drive nearly $1 billion in sales next year, according to Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow. Sixty-four percent of Gap customers surveyed by Wells Fargo plan to make a purchase from the new line when it becomes available. Twenty-five percent of consumers who are not Gap shoppers plan to do the same.
Discussions
