Juul sponsors study to make its case for e-cigarettes

Retail News

CNBC

A study sponsored by Juul, the largest brand of e-cigarettes, claims that emissions from its vaping devices are less toxic than those produced by cigarettes. The study, which was presented at the Global Forum on Nicotine in Warsaw, Poland, found that 99 percent less formaldehyde and carbon monoxide is found in the air from e-cigarettes than found in secondhand smoke from cigarettes. The study, which was limited to 30 participants, is part of a larger effort by Juul to promote the benefits of e-cigarettes when compared to traditional tobacco.