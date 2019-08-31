Juul faces FTC scrutiny over alleged teen marketing

Retail News

Engadget

According to Wall Street Journal sources, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating Juul for targeting marketing messages to teens. Teen vaping surged 78 percent from 2017 to 2018, leading to a public outcry. Juul has since pledged to help curb vaping by teens, but critics allege the company has in the past used social media influencers to appeal to the demographic.