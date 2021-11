Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons collab on doughnuts and merch

Retail News

Fast Company

Tim Hortons, known throughout Canada for its “Timbits” doughnut holes, will release a limited-edition selection on Nov. 29 of “Timbiebs Timbits” in collaboration with the recording artist Justin Bieber. “Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart,” said Mr. Bieber.