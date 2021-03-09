Just over half of U.S. companies looking at imposing vaccination mandates on workers

Retail News
Just over half of U.S. companies looking at imposing vaccination mandates on workersThe Seattle Times 09/01/2021
According to the results of a poll released yesterday by consultant Willis Towers Watson, 52 percent of U.S. businesses are planning, or at least considering, rules requiring that employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Only 21 percent of those surveyed, however, currently have such mandates in place. The rules being considered wouldn’t necessarily insist that all are vaccinated, in some cases instead imposing limitations on access to employees not taking the shot. Further, about 14 percent of those companies polled are thinking about healthcare surcharges for unvaccinated workers.
