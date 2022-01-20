Jury says Cracker Barrel must pay for sending customer to the ER

Retail News

The Takeout

A jury has said that Cracker Barrel is liable for having served a glass of liquid that contained cleaning chemicals to a customer and not the water he expected. It took the jury 40 minutes to render the verdict awarding the customer $9.4 million in damages. Cracker Barrel issued a statement. “We are obviously disappointed by and strongly disagree with the jury’s award in this case, which involved an unfortunate and isolated incident that occurred at one of our stores eight years ago.”