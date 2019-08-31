July consumer spending rose nicely, incomes – not so much

Retail News
July consumer spending rose nicely, incomes – not so muchMarketWatch 08/30/2019
The Commerce Department reported this morning that consumer spending in July climbed 0.6 percent following a 0.3 percent gain in June. The positive numbers might alleviate some anxiety over the threat of impending recession if not for the accompanying income report, which showed a mere rise of 0.1 percent, meaning that consumer pocketbooks may not support sustained spending going into the holiday season.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!