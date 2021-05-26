Judge will decide verdict in Epic Games vs. Apple case

Retail News

The New York Times

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers will be deciding if the arguments made by Epic Games or Apple have the most legal merit after hearing three weeks of testimony from the parties. Epic, maker of Fortnite, has accused Apple of having a monopoly over distribution of its video games, enabling it to charge exorbitant fees for sales of the software. Apple, which sells products from developers through its App Store, says security and other operational factors would not be able to be maintained without the fees. The judge is looking to render a verdict by August.