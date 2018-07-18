Judge nixes McD’s settlement over labor violations

Retail News

The New York Times

A federal judge has rejected a settlement between the federal government and McDonald’s over violations of labor law by the fast-food brand’s franchisees. The suit was initially brought against McDonald’s in 2015. The Trump administration asked the court for a delay as the case was near completion to negotiate a deal with the company. In her ruling, Judge Laura Esposito, ruled the settlement was not reasonable “based on the nature and scope of the violations alleged and the settlements’ limited remedial impact.”