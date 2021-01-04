Journalist: Amazon union decision could determine the future of working class life in America

Retail News

NPR

Alec MacGillis investigated Amazon’s growing influence on American standards of living in his new book, “Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America.” He believes the upcoming vote by Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, AL, that will determine whether the employees will unionize, represents a turning point in the power struggle between phenomenally successful tech giants and the U.S. working class. “Working at an Amazon warehouse has really become the mass-labor option for Americans,” said MacGillis, but jobs with the company, though as physically demanding as U.S. manufacturing jobs in previous decades, pay “quite a bit less.”