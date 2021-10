Retail News

Austin American-Statesman

John Mackey, who co-founded Whole Food Market in 1980, is stepping down as the chain’s CEO on Sept. 1, 2022. Whole Foods COO Jason Buechel will replace Mr. Mackey. “Jason is a true servant leader and champion of Whole Foods’ culture and values, and he will lead the company into the future,” Mr. Mackey said.