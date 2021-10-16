Jobless claims fall to pandemic era low

Retail News

The Washington Post

The Labor Department reported that the number of Americans filing unemployment claims last week fell to 293,000, the first time that figure has dropped below 300,000 since the pandemic hit last year. “With wages rising and our unemployment rate back below 5 percent for the first time since the pandemic struck, it is clear that our economy is getting back to normal despite the global challenges posed by the Delta variant,” said President Joseph Biden in a statement.