Jobless claims fall to lowest weekly level since pandemic hit

Jobless claims fall to lowest weekly level since pandemic hitUSA Today 03/25/2021
The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell to 684,000 last week, making it the lowest number doing so since the pandemic began affecting U.S. businesses last March. While fewer claims is good news, the economy is far from recovered, with 18.9 million people still receiving unemployment checks.
