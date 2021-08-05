Job growth drops unexpectedly as companies search for help

Retail News
Job growth drops unexpectedly as companies search for helpThe Washington Post 05/07/2021
The U.S. economy added 266,000 jobs in April, down from 916,000 in March, leaving the national unemployment rate at about six percent. Employers have voiced concerns about being able to fill low-wage hourly jobs as they seek to staff up after laying off millions of workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
