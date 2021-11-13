J&J spinning off its consumer products and pharmaceutical businesses

Retail News
J&J spinning off its consumer products and pharmaceutical businessesThe Wall Street Journal 11/12/2021
Johnson & Johnson plans to spin off its consumer product brands and its pharmaceuticals and medical device companies into two separate publicly traded companies. “The best path forward to ensure sustainable growth over the long term and better meet patient and consumer demands is to have our consumer business operate as a separate healthcare company,” said CEO Alex Gorky
