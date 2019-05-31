J&J goes on trial for alleged role in opioid crisis

Retail News

The Oklahoman

Mike Hunter, the attorney general of Oklahoma, pointed to Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates for helping to create the “worst manmade public health crisis in the history of our country.” The motive behind J&J’s actions, according to Mr. Hunter, was corporate “greed.” Attorneys for the pharmaceutical manufacturer disputed the claims made against the company. Oklahoma is arguing that J&J should pay billions of dollars to the state to scale programs to address the addiction and overdose problems caused by opioids.