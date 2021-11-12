Jewel-Osco opens its first micro-fulfillment center

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Jewel-Osco has opened a micro-fullfilment center in a suburb outside of Chicago to expedite online grocery deliveries to customers within 20 miles of the warehouse. “This MFC [micro-fulfillment center] carries approximately 6,500 items, which will cover about 60 percent of what you’d normally see in an online order,” said Mike Withers, president of Jewel-Osco. “Then the rest of the order will be selected from the Jewel-Osco that’s adjacent to this building.”