JCPenney adding Forever 21 merchandise in stores and online

Retail News

Footwear News/Yahoo

JCPenney will stock a curated selection of Forever 21 merchandise in 100 of its stores and on jcpenney.com. “Forever 21’s relationship with the Generation Z customer is a perfect alignment for JCPenney, who is also committed to bringing innovation, excitement and fashion to a young consumer that understands the quickly evolving trends in fashion,” said Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle, chief brand officer – lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Forever 21. “We are particularly pleased to bring both companies together for the launch of this creative brand and marketing opportunity.”