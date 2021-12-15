JCPenney adding Forever 21 merchandise in stores and online

Retail News
JCPenney adding Forever 21 merchandise in stores and onlineFootwear News/Yahoo 12/14/2021
JCPenney will stock a curated selection of Forever 21 merchandise in 100 of its stores and on jcpenney.com. “Forever 21’s relationship with the Generation Z customer is a perfect alignment for JCPenney, who is also committed to bringing innovation, excitement and fashion to a young consumer that understands the quickly evolving trends in fashion,” said Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle, chief brand officer – lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Forever 21. “We are particularly pleased to bring both companies together for the launch of this creative brand and marketing opportunity.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!