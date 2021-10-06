JBS paid ransomware attackers $11M to get its ops back online

Retail News

CBS News

JBS, the largest meat processing company in the world, paid cybercriminals an $11 million ransom to regain control of its system. “REvil,” a Russian-speaking ransomware group, has been linked to the crime. “This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally,” said Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA, in a statement. “However, we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers.”