Retail News

JBS paid ransomware attackers $11M to get its ops back online

CBS News 06/10/2021

JBS, the largest meat processing company in the world, paid cybercriminals an $11 million ransom to regain control of its system. “REvil,” a Russian-speaking ransomware group, has been linked to the crime. “This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally,” said Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA, in a statement. “However, we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!