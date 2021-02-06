JBS coming back online following ransomware attack

Retail News
JBS coming back online following ransomware attackAP News 06/02/2021
JBS said that it expects the “vast majority” of its meatpacking plants to be operational today after suffering a ransomware attack that took production of the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the U.S. offline. “Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat,” Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA, said in a statement.
