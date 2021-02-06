Retail News

JBS coming back online following ransomware attack

AP News 06/02/2021

JBS said that it expects the “vast majority” of its meatpacking plants to be operational today after suffering a ransomware attack that took production of the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the U.S. offline. “Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat,” Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA, said in a statement.

Discussions
