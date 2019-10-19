Jack Link’s gets into esports sponsorship

Retail News

Milwaukee Business Journal

The Jack Link’s jerky brand has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Envy Gaming, which owns and operates the Team Envy esports franchise, Dallas Call of Duty and the Dallas Fuel, an Overwatch League franchise. “We saw an opportunity to bring Jack Link’s into the esports community, where there isn’t yet a strong presence of better-for-you, portable fuel for these amazing athletes,” said Brian Hannigan, vice president of marketing for Jack Link’s.