Jack in the Box makes $575M deal to acquire Del Taco

Jack in the Box makes $575M deal to acquire Del TacoRestaurant Business 12/06/2021
Jack in the Box will pay $12.51 a share to acquire Del Taco. “This is a natural combination of two like-minded, challenger brands with outstanding growth opportunities,” Jack in the Box CEO Darin Harris said in a statement. “Together, Jack in the Box and Del Taco will benefit from a stronger financial model, gaining greater scale to invest in digital and technology capabilities and unit growth for both brands.”
