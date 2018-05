Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

JAB Holding Co., which owns Dr Pepper, Keurig Green Mountain, Krispy Kreme, Panera Bread and Peet’s Coffee & Tea, has agreed to acquire Pret A Manger, a British sandwich chain, for $2 billion. The plan is to accelerate Pret’s growth in this country. The chain currently has 92 locations operating across the U.S.