J Sainsbury CEO sings ‘We’re in the Money’ and social media attacks

The New York Times

Mike Coupe, J Sainsbury CEO, was singing “We’re in the Money” from “The Gold Diggers” as he waited to be interviewed on ITV News in England about his company’s merger with Walmart’s Asda business. After Mr. Coupe’s singing went public, social media exploded with criticism that while he will make out quite well in the deal, displaced workers are less likely to feel like breaking out in song.