J.Crew’s Madewell to issue stock through IPO

J.Crew’s Madewell to issue stock through IPOCNN 09/15/2019
Madewell is leaving its parent company, J.Crew, to go off on its own. The brand, which was launched in 2006, announced plans to sell its stock to the public to help fund an expansion plan that will allow the chain to open up to 15 new stores a year. Madewell’s sales grew from $248 million in 2017 to more than $600 million last year.
