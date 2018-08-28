J.Crew wants to be a lot more accessible, less ‘Gucci’

Retail News

GQ

Since taking over as CEO last year, James Brett has hinted at making big changes at J.Crew, but details have been scant. It appears the long-anticipated fashion rebrand is underway, and the direction seems to be toward greater diversity of sizes, less fashion-forward designs, lower prices and more places to buy J.Crew apparel. One of the keys, according to Mr. Brett, are affordable t-shirts. According to the Wall Street Journal, he ordered one millions yards of cotton fabric so the company could lower t-shirt prices from $29.50 to $14.50.