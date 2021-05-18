J. Crew hires streetwear star to ‘disrupt’ its menswear

Retail News
J. Crew hires streetwear star to ‘disrupt’ its menswearThe Wall Street Journal 05/17/2021
J. Crew is looking to push past the limits of its preppy brand image with the hiring of Brendon Babenzien, co-owner of Noah and former longtime design director at the streetwear brand Supreme, as chief designer for men’s clothing. Mr. Babenzien’s recruitment and hiring is part of CEO Libby Wadle’s goal to reposition J. Crew in the marketplace. “We need to disrupt the business,” she said.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!