J. Crew hires streetwear star to ‘disrupt’ its menswear

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

J. Crew is looking to push past the limits of its preppy brand image with the hiring of Brendon Babenzien, co-owner of Noah and former longtime design director at the streetwear brand Supreme, as chief designer for men’s clothing. Mr. Babenzien’s recruitment and hiring is part of CEO Libby Wadle’s goal to reposition J. Crew in the marketplace. “We need to disrupt the business,” she said.