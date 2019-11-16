J.C. Penney trims losses, raises forecast

Retail News
J.C. Penney trims losses, raises forecastCNN 11/15/2019
J.C. Penney has apparently made progress in cutting its losses, reporting a $97 million net loss in the third quarter, 41 percent lower than the same period in 2018. Top-line revenues continue to pose a challenge for Penney, which saw same-store sales fall 9.3 percent during the quarter. Penney upped its full-year operating profit forecast to $475 million.
