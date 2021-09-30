J.C. Penney prepares for its post-Sephora future

Retail News

Glossy

J.C. Penney is expected to name 170 brands that will be included in JCPenney Beauty, the department store retailer’s new beauty category initiative. The development of the new in-store and online concept was necessitated by Sephora’s decision to close its shops inside Penney locations as it moves to Kohl’s. Michelle Wlazlo, Penney’s chief merchandising officer, said the chain’s inventory will be “hyper-inclusive” with products selected from mass, “masstige” and prestige brands.