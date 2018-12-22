It’s getting easier for holiday procrastinators

Retail News

USA Today

According to NRF, Super Saturday will be big this year — 24 percent of U.S. consumers expect they will finish up their holiday gift shopping tomorrow. And yet, more than 7 percent will still be shopping on Christmas Eve, according to the survey taken earlier this month. Although hours can vary by locale, many major chains are posting Christmas Eve hours this year, including Macy’s, Nordstrom, PetsMart, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Sears, Target and Walmart.